Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by the return of Shawn Michaels, who will confront Randy Orton, just 6 days before his WWE Championship match against Champion, Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Shawn Michaels Returns To Monday Night RAW

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Will Rey Mysterio Return To Confront Seth Rollins?

Who Will Show Up At RAW Underground?

*LIVE COVERAGE*