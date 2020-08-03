WWE RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (8/3/20)

WWE RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (8/3/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show is headline by a new faction debuting as well as the return of Shane McMahon.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

  • A New Faction Debuts To Cause Chaos 
  • Shane McMahon Returns To Monday Night RAW
  • Drew McIntyre Addresses Randy Orton's Blindside Attack, Last Week
  • Asuka Addresses Sasha Banks' Controversial Win, Last Week
  • Apollo Crews Defends The United States Championship Against MVP
*LIVE COVERAGE*

