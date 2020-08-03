WWE RAW LIVE Coverage & Results (8/3/20)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show is headline by a new faction debuting as well as the return of Shane McMahon.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

A New Faction Debuts To Cause Chaos

Shane McMahon Returns To Monday Night RAW

Drew McIntyre Addresses Randy Orton's Blindside Attack, Last Week

Asuka Addresses Sasha Banks' Controversial Win, Last Week

Apollo Crews Defends The United States Championship Against MVP

*LIVE COVERAGE*