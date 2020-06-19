WWE SmackDown (6/19/20) LIVE Coverage and Results

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It features several very interesting segments and is sure to have some great matches mixed in throughout.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store for us!

Bray Wyatt Returns With The Firefly Funhouse

AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship Presentation

Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut

Mandy Rose Joins The Miz and John Morrison on 'Miz TV'

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with a video packaging, reliving the fantastic Intercontinental Championship match, last week between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan which leads us into the formal-presentation ceremony of the Intercontinental Championship to AJ Styles.

Renee Young is in the ring and introduces the new Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles. Styles makes his way down to the ring as some SmackDown superstars are surrounding the ring for the ceremony.

AJ says that he needs Daniel Bryan, who's one of the superstars at ringside to present him with the title and asks for him to get into the ring. Bryan gets in the ring and AJ says Bryan needs to put the title around his waist and say congratulations because that's the respectful thing to do. AJ says Bryan doesn't have to do it, if he's a coward, he's a coward. Bryan puts the belt around AJ's waist and begins to walk off. AJ says Bryan has to say congratulations before he leaves. Bryan says congratulations and that last week, AJ was indeed the better man. Bryan says no matter what they disagree on, he will always respect AJ's ability in the ring. Bryan says AJ has the ability to become the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time if he defends the title against deserving SmackDown superstars. Bryan says should defend the title against superstars such as Shorty G, Gran Metalik and Big E. AJ says he'll defend the title against who he sees fit and will only do it against superstars who are on his level. Bryan mentions that AJ should defend the title against Drew Gulak since Gulak defeated Styles a few weeks ago. AJ says to get a title shot will have to earn it and the next person to run his mouth will suffer the consequences...and out comes Matt Riddle who's making his SmackDown debut. Riddle gets into the ring and says 'what's up, bro?' to AJ. Styles tells him to shut-up and all he sees is some idiot with no shoes that's looking for a handout. Riddle says he's actually here to give AJ some advice...and since AJ is the face that runs the place...he's the bro that runs the show. The pair begin to brawl and AJ rolls out of the ring and screams for a referee and we're about to have ourselves a match.

Match - Matt Riddle vs AJ Styles (Non-Title Match)

Key Points - Before the match begins, Styles grabs a mic and says this isn't a title match...as the rule (apparently) is, 'no shoes, no shirt, no title match'. Riddle goes right after Styles after the bell rings and lays into Styles with some nice German-suplexes and some heavy strikes to the head and body of the Intercontinental Champion. Styles stops the momentum with a nice head kick and throws Riddle out of the ring who is confronted by King Corbin and they engage in a verbal back and forth. The pair trade off some really nice strikes and submissions before Matt Riddle catches Styles who was on the top-rope and plants him with the 'Bro Derek' for the win.

Result - Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles

Highlights (Matt Riddle vs AJ Styles)

We then see Jeff Hardy, getting prepped for an interview with Renee Young regarding his future, which will happen, after the break.

After the break, we see a video package, going through the rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, which culminated at Backlash where Sheamus defeated Hardy in their match.

Renee Young is shown interviewing Jeff Hardy. Renee asks Jeff how his emotions are after the loss, last Sunday. Hardy says whenever he feels like he's finally turning things around, something else goes wrong. Renee asks how Hardy's coping with the loss at Backlash. Jeff says he's lost a ton of matches and he will lose a ton of matches in the future. But, Sheamus is a constant reminder of all of the bad things that's happened in his life and all of the darkness comes back when he sees him. However, he's learned that he needs to catch himself before things get out of control. Hardy says Sheamus doesn't have a problem with him...he has one with himself. He calls Sheamus a bump in the road but nothing will stop him...and he says he's not done yet.

Kayla Braxton is shown backstage with Shorty G. Kayla asks how he plans to prepare for Mojo Rawley, someone who is 6 inches taller than him and about 100 pounds heavier...G says that he's used to fighting people bigger and taller than he is...but the difference is...he has eyes in the back of his head and turns around and punches Mojo Rawley (who was standing right behind him and mocking him) right in the face and then makes his way out to the ring.

Match - Shorty G vs Mojo Rawley

Key Points - The match begins with Rawley tossing G around the ring and drilling him with some heavy offense. That heavy offense continues for the balance of the match until Shorty G rolls up Mojo for the 1-2-3 and the win.

Result - Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley

Highlights (Shorty G vs Mojo Rawley)

After the match, we see The Miz and John Morrison, backstage preparing for 'Miz TV' with Mandy Rose, coming up after the break.

After the break and The Miz and John Morrison are in the ring for 'Miz TV'. Miz and Morrison talk about their loss against Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, this past Sunday at Backlash and say it was unfair because they had to worry about Otis potentially interrupting their match and cashing in his Money in The Bank contract. They then move on to introduce their guest of the evening, Mandy Rose. Miz and Morrison make fun of Mandy losing to her former best-friend, Sonya Deville. Miz and Morrison then announce that they have a surprise for Mandy...and out comes Sonya Deville. Mandy says she's done with this back-and-forth with Sonya. Sonya says she wishes she could be done with this situation and says if it weren't for Miz and Morrison, she'd be in catering on Twitter or something. Sonya says she's sick of Mandy always getting the spotlight while she is stuck in the shadows. Mandy asks what Sonya wants from her and says no matter what Sonya does, she'll be standing there and she has people that love her standing by her side. Mandy says anyone can say what they want about Otis but he's stuck by her side and always been loyal to her. Mandy asks what Sonya has to offer other than she's a good fighter...and tells Sonya that she's alone...and always will be. Sonya says she's not mad at Mandy anymore, she just wants to know what she has to do to deserve the Mandy Rose treatment. Sonya says she's superior in every other single way other than looking like 'that'. Sonya says she's going to destroy Mandy until the outside is as hideous as the inside. The 2 begin to brawl and eventually, Sonya rolls out of the ring and Miz stops Mandy from chasing after her. Mandy slaps Miz and walks out on the the interview.

The WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks are on their way down to the ring and they'll join Michael Cole and Corey graves on commentary for the next match.

Match - New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) vs Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik)

Key Points - This was a really fun, fast-paced match between these 2 teams. The tag-champs got the early offense in before LHP got some high-flying offense in and Dorado hit a really nice springboard cutter onto Big E. The end would come when Big E and Kofi hit a nice top-rope double-team finisher onto Dorado for the win. After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro come running out and attack the tag champs, who they defeated, last week.

Result - New Day defeat Lucha House Party

Highlights (New Day vs Lucha House Party)

We see Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Tamina and Dana Brooke backstage arguing about who deserves the next shot at Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. It's worth to note that Alexa Bliss can't seem to find Nikki Cross anywhere...

Kayla Braxton is backstage, interviewing Sheamus. Sheamus says things are pretty serious between he and Jeff Hardy. He says many lines have been crossed and he agrees with Jeff...he is a bully. Sheamus says he loves being a bully and bullying 'junkies' like Jeff Hardy. He goes onto say that, next week, he's going to host a 'toast', to Jeff Hardy.

Back at the commentary table, Bayley and Sasha Banks are still seated with Michael Cole and Corey Graves...and out of nowhere, Nikki Cross appears and attacks Bayley and Sasha Banks as Alexa Bliss comes running down to the ring to try and stop Cross. Nikki then challenges Sasha to a match and Bayley accepts on Sasha's behalf...and after the break, it looks like we're going to have Sasha Banks vs Nikki Cross.

Match - Sasha Banks vs Nikki Cross

Key Points - Sasha reigns down some vicious strikes and continues to pour on the offense for the balance of the match before Nikki starts pummeling Sasha with some bruising offense of her own. The pair continue the back and forth until Sasha wins the match with a meteora and pin roll-up combo.

Result - Sasha Banks defeats Nikki Cross

Highlights (Sasha Banks vs Nikki Cross)

We then see a video package highlighting Titus O'Neil and his fantastic charitable work in not-only his South-Florida community but in the entire world. It's announced that Titus O'Neil is nominated as a finalist for the 2020 ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

Now, for the final segment of the evening...it's Bray Wyatt's long-awaited return to SmackDown with the Firefly Funhouse! Before the segment begins, we see Universal Champion, Braun Strowman looking very angrily at a television monitor in preparation for the upcoming segment as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and we're set for the return of Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Funhouse!

Before the Funhouse begins, it's announced that Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles will defend his championship against Drew Gulak, next Friday night on SmackDown.

The Funhouse begins and Bray Wyatt says that since he's been gone he's done so many things including learning how to knit and learning the most popular Tik Tok dances. Ramblin' Rabbit appears and asks Bray if he remembers losing to Braun Strowman at Money in The Bank, last month. Bray says he does remember and he went about this the wrong way...and Braun Strowman interrupts him and comes down to the ring. Braun says Bray should just stop right there because he had his chance and failed...and says the story between he and Bray is over. Bray starts hysterically laughing and says the chapter between he and Braun may be over...but the story is just getting started. Bray transforms into the old, cult-leader Bray Wyatt and says he created Braun...therefore, it's his duty to destroy him. Bray says Braun knows where to find him and all he needs to do...is follow the buzzards. Bray blows out the light from the lantern as he used to customarily do and SmackDown goes off the air.

