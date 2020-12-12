WWE SmackDown LIVE Koverage and Commentary (12/10/20)

Hey everyone! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, ready to cover tonight's episode of SmackDown with you all. There's a lot I like about SmackDown on the Fox Network, but one of the biggest reasons is that it's not on USA. Nothing against the USA Network at all, actually - some of my legit favorite shows have come from there. Like Monk. And Burn Notice. And Silk Stalkings. Seriously, that was a good show. But, also, it means that usually when a WWE show on USA starts, I have to sit through the final moments of some Dick Wolf NBC police drama - which are also good shows, but they rarely have happy endings. So, having TMZ lead into SmackDown is like a vacation.