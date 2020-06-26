WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage And Results (6/26/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to get underway and was taped, earlier this afternoon at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show had 4 segments and matches announced for the show before pulling all of them, earlier today and replacing it with a special tribute to The Undertaker. It's unknown as of this writing if those originally planned segments and matches are still taking place this evening.

Special Tribute To The Undertaker + The Boneyard Match From WrestleMania 36 Will Be Show In It's Entirety

The show begins with a video package, highlighting The Undertaker’s career.

We then see most of the SmackDown roster on the stage, chanting ‘Thank You, Taker’ as we see a preview for the ‘Boneyard Match’ from WrestleMania 36 between the aforementioned Taker and current-Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles, which will be shown after the commercial break.

After the break, we’re shown the ‘Boneyard Match’ from WrestleMania 36 between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, in it’s entirety which goes through a few commercial breaks and in between the commercials, we see current WWE superstars as well as past WWE legends and Hall of Famers comment on The Undertaker's legacy.

Boneyard Match Highlights

WWE Superstars and Legends Comment On The Undertaker's Legacy

After the replay of WrestleMania 36's night one main event, we get back to the ring and we see King Corbin in the ring who starts going off on The Undertaker. Calling him a kiss-ass and a said he's the founding father of the 'Vince McMahon, Kiss My Ass Club'. Corbin also says that it's fitting that Taker's final match was the 'Boneyard Match' since he's now nothing but a bag of bones and is a shell of himself. He then looks directly into the camera and says 'Mark Calaway (The Undertaker's real name)...you suck' and Jeff Hardy comes and attacks Corbin as we head to another commercial break.

Jeff Hardy is shown backstage and says that, tonight, he's issuing a challenge to King Corbin and says he has a degree from 'Deadman University' and plans to each Corbin a lesson on respect.

We then see the WWE Tag-Team Champions, SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley and the # 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, Sasha Banks who are joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary for the next match.

Match - Fatal-4-Way, # 1 Contender's Match For The SmackDown Women's Championship, Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross vs Lacey Evans vs Dana Brooke

Highlights (Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross vs Lacey Evans vs Dana Brooke)

Result - Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke, will face Bayley at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show for the SmackDown Women's Championship

We then see the New Day, Lucha House Party, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, The Miz & John Morrison all arguing backstage, which sets us up for our next match, when we come back from the break.

Match - 8-Man Tag-Team Match, New Day & Lucha House Party vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, The Miz & John Morrison

Highlights (New Day & Lucha House Party vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, The Miz & John Morrison)

Result - Lucha House Party & New Day defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, The Miz and John Morrison