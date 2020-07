Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by an Intercontinental Championship Match!

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store!

Intercontinental Championship Match - AJ Styles (C) vs Drew Gulak

Matt Riddle Sits Down For An In-Ring Interview With Michael Cole

Sheamus 'Raises A Glass' For Jeff Hardy

*LIVE COVERAGE*