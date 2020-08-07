WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage and Results (8/7/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a brand-new episode of the Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt, fresh-off The Fiend's attack of Alexa Bliss.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Bray Wyatt Returns With The Firefly Funhouse

Matt Riddle Battles Sheamus

Jeff Hardy Looks For Revenge On King Corbin

Sonya Deville Joins The Miz and John Morrison On Miz TV

*LIVE COVERAGE*