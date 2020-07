Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A SmackDown Tag-Team Championship match headlines the night!

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Match - New Day (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Re-Air Of Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman From 'Money in The Bank'

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (Non-Title Match)

Jeff Hardy Joins 'Miz TV'

*LIVE COVERAGE*