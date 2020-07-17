WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (7/17/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by an Intercontinental Championship match which pits Champion, AJ Styles against challenger, Matt Riddle.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

AJ Styles Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against Matt Riddle

Bray Wyatt Returns To The Firefly Funhouse Ahead Of His 'Swamp Fight' Against Braun Strowman, This Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Alexa Bliss Hosts 'A Moment Of Bliss' With A Mystery Guest

*LIVE COVERAGE*