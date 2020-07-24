WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (7/24/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a 'Bar Fight' between Jeff Hardy & Sheamus.

Before the show begins, let's see what else tonight has in-store for us.

Jeff Hardy Looks For Revenge on Sheamus In A 'Bar Fight'

Bayley and Sasha Banks Address The WWE Women's Championship Picture

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Naomi Appears On 'Miz TV' with The Miz & John Morrison

*LIVE COVERAGE*

The show begins with a video package hyping up the ‘Bar Fight’ between Jeff Hardy & Sheamus, later tonight.

We then see the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Bayley & Sasha Banks heading down to the ring.

The Champs talk about their respective wins at Extreme Rules, last Sunday. Bayley then says everyone should never give up & always go after their dreams...but they still won’t ever be as good as she & Sasha. They start laughing as Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss interrupt. Nikki says she’s sick of Bayley & Sasha thinking they run the company & wants another shot at Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bayley laughs & says she beat Nikki fair & square, last Sunday...but since she’s a role-model, she’ll give her another Championship match, next week...if she can beat Alexa Bliss, right now. Alexa looks hesitant but Nikki throws her to the ground & heads to the ring as we head to a break before we have what looks like a # 1 contender’s match between Bliss & Cross.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Match - Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross

Highlights (Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross)

Result -