WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (7/31/20)

WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (7/31/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by Bayley defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross and AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Gran Metalik.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

  • Bayley Defends The SmackDown Women's Championship Against Nikki Cross
BayleyNikki
  • AJ Styles Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against Gran Metalik
StylesGran
  • Naomi Looks To Finally Get Rid Of Lacey Evans
NaomiLacey
  • Otis & Mandy Rose's Love Story Continues
OtisMandy

*LIVE COVERAGE*

Related Articles