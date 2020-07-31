WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (7/31/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by Bayley defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross and AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Gran Metalik.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

Bayley Defends The SmackDown Women's Championship Against Nikki Cross

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

AJ Styles Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against Gran Metalik

Naomi Looks To Finally Get Rid Of Lacey Evans

Otis & Mandy Rose's Love Story Continues

*LIVE COVERAGE*