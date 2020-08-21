WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (8/21/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown is emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and is LIVE for the first time in months and will feature the debut of the WWE's newest virtual fan experience, 'WWE ThunderDome' as well as a pair of title matches just 48-hours before SummerSlam.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

Vince McMahon Kicks-off The Show

AJ Styles Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against Jeff Hardy

What Will Universal Champion, Braun Strowman Have To Say To 'The Fiend' Ahead Of Their Championship Match At SummerSlam

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro Defend Their SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Against Lucha House Party

Big E Looks For Revenge On Sheamus

*LIVE COVERAGE*