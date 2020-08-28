WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage & Results (8/28/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of WWE's ThunderDome and is headlined by Universal Champion, 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman signing the contract for their Universal Championship match, this Sunday at the Payback PPV event.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store...

'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman Sign Their Universal Championship Match Contract

Big E Joins The Miz & John Morrison For 'Miz TV'

*LIVE COVERAGE*