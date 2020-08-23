WWE SummerSlam 2020 LIVE Coverage & Results

Tonight is WWE's annual 'biggest party of the summer' with their 2020 edition of the SummerSlam PPV which emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a Universal Championship match between 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt and Champion, Braun Strowman as well as Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against the 13-time Champion, Randy Orton, among several other title matches.

Before the show begins, let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Universal Championship, Falls Count Anywhere Match - Braun Strowman (C) vs The Fiend, Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Randy Orton

RAW Women's Championship - Sasha Banks (C) vs Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Asuka

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs MVP

Street Fight - Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio

Loser Leaves WWE, No-Disqualification Match - Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

*LIVE COVERAGE*