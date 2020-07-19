WWE The Horror Show At Extreme Rules LIVE Coverage & Results

Tonight is WWE's latest PPV offering and it's a unique one...'The Horror Show At Extreme Rules' is upon us and features several title bouts and is headlined by a 'Swamp Match' which pits Bray Wyatt against Universal Champion, Braun Strowman in a non-title affair.

Before the show begins, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Wyatt Swamp Fight - Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Dolph Ziggler

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Nikki Cross

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships (Tables Match) - New Day (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs MVP

Eye For An Eye Match - Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

*LIVE COVERAGE*

PRE-SHOW BEGINS

The pre-show opens with Scott Stanford & Peter Rosenberg previewing the night's card. The pair rundown the scheduled bouts of the evening as we see a video package of the probable main event of the evening, Bray Wyatt & Braun Strowman in a 'Wyatt Swamp Fight'. We then see Booker T, JBL & Renee Young via video who give their opinions on the Swamp Match.

Stanford, Rosenberg, Renee, Booker & JBL then rundown the remainder of the card and we see several video packages, highlighting those matches.

We then see Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips on commentary and we're about to have our lone match on the pre-show.

Match - Kevin Owens vs Murphy

Highlights (Kevin Owens vs Murphy)

Result - Kevin Owens defeats Murphy

You can watch the pre-show, including Owens vs Murphy, in it's entirety, below!

PPV BEGINS

The show opens with an incredible video package, heavily focused on the Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman, Swamp Fight as well as the Eye For An Eye Match between Seth Rollins & Rey Mysterio...and now it's time to get right into our first match of the evening.

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships (Tables Match) - New Day (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Highlights (New Day vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro)

Result -