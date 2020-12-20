WWE TLC 2020 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

You may need to refresh the page for the latest results

Hi! How do you do? Kevin Christopher Sullivan (@HeyImKevinSully on Twitter) here with you as we get ready for the final WWE PPV of this dumpster fire of a year. I know everybody calls 2020 a "dumpster fire", but is there really a more apt term for it?

Tonight's show has kind of a little bit of everything, even when you don't take into account the match stipulations. Three world title matches with interesting stories behind me, a feud between two formal rivals reignited, and a well-built tag team match with a secret partner surprise.

TLC starts tonight at 7pm/6pm Central, with the kickoff show before that. Our coverage will probably start 15-30 minutes before showtime, but we'll be sharing tweets, WNW articles, and more not only during the show but up until kick-off, too. If you want to chime in on tonight's events, Tweet me at the handle above or post them in the comments section below.

Tonight's updates will go from latest to earliest on down, and I'll do my best to include timestamps to keep everyone up to speed. In the meantime, get comfortable and enjoy the show and I'll see you in a bit.

