WWE WrestleMania 37 LIVE coverage, commentary, and MORE!

It's the first major WWE event with fans in forever! Provided the weather doesn't ruin it. Come hang out with us!
It's the first major WWE event with fans in forever! Provided the weather doesn't ruin it. Come hang out with us!

(As usual, you may need to refresh the page to get the latest updates)

Well, we're finally here. It's the first night of WrestleMania! I'm excited! Are you excited? I'm excited.

I'm also Kevin Christopher Sullivan, part of the Live Coverage Crew here at Wrestling News World, and I am thrilled, honored, and privileged to be able to provide you with commentary on tonight's - and tomorrow night's! - card. 

AT THE MOMENT - it looks like inclement weather is heading towards Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL and they've asked the crowd there to seek shelter for the time being.

So, we might see the show delayed a little bit. I can't imagine neither Tampa nor the WWE have gone into tonight's show without a contingency plan, so we'll have to wait and see how things play out.  Thankfully, we still have plenty of time before the show is supposed to start.

In the meantime, share your WrestleMania Night One predictions in the comments down below and let's get a conversation going. We'll keep you up to speed with the developments down in Florida as they happen!

We're about 15 minutes away from the official preshow on Peacock, so we'll wait and see what word comes down from WWE on high then.

