WWE Crown Jewel 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary

Hey, everybody! Welcome to Wrestling News World's LIVE coverage and commentary (the headline may have tipped you off) of 2021's Crown Jewel event, live from Saudi Arabia!

I'm your host Kevin Christopher Sullivan (or KCS for short, I guess, I don't care, whatever), writer and editor for Sportskeeda and special contributor right here! at Wrestling News World, and I'll be here to try and keep you up to date with what's happening. And making jokes. They'll probably be bad. But, I want to make this entertaining for everybody - whether you're watching it or not.

I know this is a controversial event and I'd like to say that if I wasn't covering it for WNW, I would be boycotting it like a lot of you are. I'd like to say that, but the truth is, I don't care. It's not as if WWE or Saudi Arabia is going to go "What? Kevin isn't watching? Hmmm... we better rethink some stuff."

Anyway, here's how this works. After the line break below, I'l be starting the live coverage. As I type this, the kick-off show is beginning. I'll be starting when the Usos vs Hurt Business match does. Each update will have a timestamp (in CST - whatever timezone Texas is in), and you'll probably have to refresh to get the latest update. Cool?

And if you'd like to chime in, hit up the comments section or Tweet me @HeyImKevinSully. Anyway, let's go!

If you want to catch up with today's matches, check out this preview by our own Ja'Von York right now!

UPDATE: Roman Reigns vs Goldberg is now No DQ, and Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg is now not only No Holds Barred, it's also Falls Count Anywhere.

UPDATE to the UPDATE: Ok, so apparently, it's NOT no DQ? I'm confuseded.