WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

(Note: You may have to refresh the page a couple of times for the latest updates.)

(All times listed are CST time.)

Hello and welcome, everyone! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here and tonight is the night! And what night is that, you ask? Well, I mean... it's Elimination Chamber night. What did you think it was? You clicked on the link and all that. Sheesh. That last part wasn't meant for any of you who didn't ask that, which is probably all of you, now that I think about it. Anyway, where was I?

Elimination Chamber is the "Last Stop on the Road to WrestleMania™(probably)", and it's setting up the pieces of the chessboard that is the Grandest Stage of Them All. Even if we don't get either Edge's or Bianca Belair's picks for which titles they'll compete for at Raymond James Stadium, we'll most likely find out on either Raw or SmackDown (or NXT, I suppose). And, we have, count 'em, two Elimination Chamber matches.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We have a little bit of news before things start for realsies - Keith Lee has been pulled from his United States Championship triple threat match, due to injury most likely. The kick-off show will feature a battle royal Fatal Four Way between Ricochet, John Morrison, Elias, and Mustafa Ali (edited at 4:11pm) to determine who will take his place in the match against Matthew "Riddle" Riddle and US Champion Franklin Roberto "Bobby" Lashley.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We'll be kicking things off with, well, the Kick-Off Show, which starts in an hour as I type this. Until then, keep refreshing the page for any news we happen to get in the meantime.



Oh, hey! If you're following along and you'd like to join in on the fun, there's a few ways to do that. First, you can comment in Real Time using the comments section down below. If I get any funny or insightful comments there, I'll post them up here in the coverage. Also, you can reach me on Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully and/or the hashtag #WNWChamberWWE. I'll also post anything good that gets sent my way from there. Or, you can just yell at your computer screen, I guess. I won't hear it but, technically, that's something you can do.

OK, see you all in a little bit.

The Kick-Off Show has started. I'm not going to go over everything the panel (Booker T, JBL, and Pete Rosenberg) discusses, as it's just going to be the matches. But, I'll be sure to cover any of the preshow matches and anything unexpected.

WWE confirms that Lacey Evans is out of her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka due to a sudden case of being pregnant. However, there's been no announcement as of yet as to who will be replacing her. My guess is that it won't be announced until the match itself.

Samoa Joe has a new interview segment on The Bump where he interviews wrestlers in a Chevy truck. I don't have a joke for that because I respect Samoa Joe and also he could murder me just by looking at me.

Speaking of Samoa Joe, he's on the announce team for the Fatal Four Way match to determine who replaces Keith Lee in the US title match later tonight.

(5:42pm) RETRIBUTION gang up on Ricochet and powerbomb him onto the ring post. However, John Morrison uses the distraction to roll up Mustafa Ali to get the pin.

RESULT: John Morrison defeats Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Elias to be added to the United States Championship triple threat match later tonight.