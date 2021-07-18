WWE Money In The Bank 2021 LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

WWE's first PPV with a full crowd since the pandemic! Come join us as we follow along!

(Welcome to our live coverage! If you are following along live, you may need to refresh the page once or twice for the latest updates. Updates will regularly be tagged with a timestamp [in Central time]. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us with the methods described below. All opinions are those of either Kevin Christopher Sullivan or the authors of any social media posts shared here, and not necessarily those of Wrestling News World or its staff.)

(Check out our Money In The Bank 2021 Preview before the show starts!)

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Wrestling News World's LIVE coverage of the 2021 Money In The Bank PPV! Taking place from Ft. Worth, TX, it's the first PPV event with a full crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.

Last year, this event took place at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT with a combo live/cinematic match for both the men's and women's briefcases. Obviously, we're going back to basics this year. But, it's still looking like we're in for a fun show with - apparently - a number of surprises. Including, maybe, one we can't see? (Doo doodoo doooooooooo)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We'll be starting things off during the Kick-Off Show, where Dominick and Rey Mysterio will be defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Jimmy and Jey Uso.



If you would like to share your thoughts and comments during the show, there's three different ways you can do that. First, you can reach out via Twitter at @HeyImKevinSully (and the hashtag #WNWMITB). We'll be sharing our favorite Tweets during the show.



Second, you can post your thoughts in the comments section below. We check that regularly and we'll do our best to reply as the show goes on.



Finally, COME TO OUR CHAT ROOM! I'll be hanging out there, as well as some other WNW writers and other friends. Come hang and let us know what you think of the show and our coverage. Check it out HERE.

So, keep it right here and hang out with us with what we're hoping is going to be one amazing event. Talk to you all soon!

(8:09pm) The bell rings and Kofi is about to charge out of the corner, but MVP is holding on to his leg! Kofi breaks free and rolls Lashley up for two. Kofi gets some more offense before Bobby nails him with a backdrop and starts the dismantlement.

(8:06pm) Bobby Lashley looks like he's about to eat Kofi Kingston just out of spite.

(8:05pm) Kofi Kingston comes to the ring (to the sound of the entire crowd going bananas) for his WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

(7:56pm) Omos with a chokeslam on Erik and gets the pin!



RESULT: AJ Styles and Omos retain the Raw Tag Team titles against the Viking Raiders.

(7:55pm) The Raiders hit AJ with the Viking Experience and Ivar goes for the pin. Erik rushes over to cut off Omos, and Omos grabs him by the throat and tosses him into his partner, breaking up the pin!

(7:54pm) Someone near a camera keeps saying bad words, because the audio keeps stopping every few minutes.

(7:53pm) Omos with a Gorilla Press Slam on Ivar! GEEZ!

(7:46pm) AJ hits the ropes, Omos catches him and tosses him over the ropes, out of the ring, and onto Erik, and Styles hits him with a hurricanrana! Nice spot!

(7:45pm) Omos eventually tags out to AJ, and the Viking Raiders eventually get the upper hand over the former WWE Champion.

(7:44pm) AJ immediately tags in Omos, and the Vikings immediately try to double team the giant. It doesn't go well.

(7:40pm) Coming up next - The Viking Raiders challenge AJ Styles and Omos for their Raw Tag Team Championship.

(7:31pm) Everybody is on top of ladders, each of them just fingertips away from the briefcase. NIKKI RUNS UP AND JUST GRABS THE THING AND WINS!!



RESULT: Nikki A.S.H. wins the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase!

(7:29pm) Everyone works together for a moment to bury Alexa under ladders on the arena floor. Nattie quips "She deserved that." Everyone starts fighting on the floor again, and Liv takes the opportunity to climb up the ladder, but gets stopped by Tamina.

(7:28pm) We get another Nikki/Alexa stand-off, and Alexa gets her modified Sister Abigail on Nikki.

(7:27pm) Everybody is nice enough to stand still long enough to give Nikki enough time to climb up a ladder and fly into everyone.



(7:22pm) Alexa and Zelina Vega find themselves both at the top of the ladder. Alexa uses her hypnotic powers and gets Zelina to start climbing down. Bliss heads back up the ladder but, once again, Natalya stops her in her tracks.

(7:21pm) Liv is pinned in the corner by a ladder, and Alexa is crawling her way towards her up the ladder. Liv is crying (again) but gets saved by Natalya. Whew!

(7:18pm) Tamina is holding up a ladder, closed and upright, and Liv Morgan runs up it, nearly able to get her fingers on the briefcase. Tamina pushes it down.

(7:16pm) Everybody bolts out of the ring to get ladders... except Alexa, who stays perched on the turnbuckles, watching everyone doing that.

(7:13pm) Naomi makes her glowy entrance, followed by Asuka. Who you guys got? Twitter, Comments, Chat Room.

(7:11pm) Zelina is on her way with an ostentatious white outfit that looks amazing.

(7:10pm) ... followed shortly by Natalya and Tamina.

(7:10pm) Nikki A.S.H. is almost a superhero and she's in next.

(7:09pm) Liv Morgan is the next one to the ring, and the crowd pops pretty impressively as her music hits.

(7:07pm) The first to come to the ring is Alexa Bliss. She's looking good.

Remember! If you're following along live, be sure to refresh the page a couple of times to make sure you have the latest updates to the show!

(7:02pm) Let's get going!

Don't forget about our MITB Chat Room! Come say hi!

Money In The Bank 2021 will start with the Women's MITB Ladder Match!

Kickoff Show coverage is below.

In case you were confused because that last match was actually awesome, that was the Kickoff Show - the actual PPV starts in five minutes!

(6:51pm) Jey rolls up Rey, and Jimmy pushes his legs onto Jey's back, giving him leverage and the Usos win the belts!



RESULT: The Usos defeat Rey and Dominick Mysterio for the SmackDown tag team championships.

(6:50pm) Jimmy blocks a 619 intended for Jey, and Jey responds with a superkick on a leaping Rey. Uso Splash, but Mysterio STILL kicks out!

(6:47pm) Rey with a flying sitdown senton on Jey and nearly gets a three count. Jimmy gets a blind tag after the kick-out and nails Rey with a Samoan Drop and gets a two-count of his own.

(6:42pm) We're in Kickoff Show territory and The Usos are challenging Rey and Dominick Mysterio for their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Who you guys got?