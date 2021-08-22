WWE NXT TakeOver 36 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

Will this be the last major NXT event ever? Not if APPLEBEE'S has anything to say abou... oh, wait, they're just the sponsor.

(If you are following along live, make sure you refresh the page a couple of times every so often to get the latest updates. All updates... well, most of them... are timestamped - in Central time - so you know what happened when.)

Hey everyone! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, and I am privileged to be able to provide you all with Wrestling News World's live coverage of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 36.

Considering everything that's happened in the pro wrestling world leading up to tonight's show - all the WWE releases, for example, or the rumors that WWE is turning back the dial on NXT and turning it back into the developmental project it was originally intended to be - it's understandable for one to think this may be the last time we see the yellow and gold brand in the way we've grown accustomed.

The thing about NXT, since it became a brand and not a game show, is that it has always evolved within the confines of whatever situation it finds itself in. So, I have a strong feeling NXT is gonna be OK. But, we'll see.

Anyhoo... we'll get started just as the show starts



Well.... let's get started, bitches.

(8:19pm) WALTER nails Ilja with a top rope splash and he STILL kicks out!

(8:18pm) Dragunov looks like he got hit by a car, and he's still going!

(8:12pm) WALTER nauls Dragunov with TWO vicious lariats, but Ilja still kicks out! He's not giving up!

(8:07pm) WALTER has been NXT UK Champion for 870 days. Holy crap.

(8:07pm) The cut Dragunov sustained in his match against Roderick Strong last week has opened up, but he's still going.... er... strong.

(8:03pm) We're well into Ilja Dragunov vs WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER, and it's been a lot of good back and forth so far.

(7:50pm) Kay Lee Ray is here!

(7:48pm) Dakota has Raquel hung up on the turnbuckles, and she's about to charge in for a Helluva Kick. Gonzalez blocks the kick, lifts her up, and nails her with a chokeslam, and gets the pin to retain ger championship.



RESULT: Raquel Gonzalez defeats Dakota Kai

(7:45pm) Dakota and Raquel are absolutely destroying each other. Well, except for that one kick that didn't even come close to Gonzalez's face but she sold it anyway.



Who am *I* to judge that, though? If *I* was in the ring with them, I would have... well... DIED by now, much less goof up every move expected of me.

(7:34pm) We now move on to the NXT Women's Championship match, and both Dakota Kai and champion Raquel Gonzalez are going to slug it out.



Wow. The CWC crowd cheering Dakota and booing Gonzalez.

(7:26pm) Knight grabs the Million Dollar Championship belt in order to use it, but the referee is having none of it. Grimes with a superkick, knocking Knight out of the ring, and the ref hands DiBiase the belt. Ted turns around and tosses the belt back into the ring, distracting the ref, and slaps the MDD on Knight while the ref looks the other way.



Ted tosses Knight back into the ring and Grimes hits the Cave In and gets the victory!



RESULT: Cameron Grimes defeats L.A. Knight for the Million Dollar Championship

(7:18pm) Grimes attempts a Million Dollar Dream, but Knight fights his way out of it.

(7:07pm) Tonight's show is kicking off with Cameron Grimes vs L.A. Knight for the Million Dollar Championship.

As the show proper opens with the standard video package, I had to share this tweet, as it made me laugh.

(6:54pm) Well... three minutes later and Ridge Holland hits a Jackhammer-type thing-a-ma-bob, and gets the win.



RESULT: Ridge Holland defeats Trey Baxter



Ridge grabs a mic and tells Timothy Thatcher that he's gonna beat him up.

(6:51pm) Well, we're getting a little of an early start, as the Kick-Off Show is in full effect. Right now Trey Baxter is taking on Ridge Holland.