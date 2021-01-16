WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (01.15.21)

(You may need to refresh the page for the latest updates)

(7:02pm Central) We kick off the show like we do most of these shows, with a look at last week's show and how it relates to this week's show.

Roman Reigns has a copy of the contract for his match against Adam Pearce at the Royal Rumble and he doesn't look happy. Paul Heyman takes the contract and assures Roman that he'll handle everything.

(7:07pm) Jey Uso is in the ring for his match and informs everyone that he and his cousin run things on this show.

Uso declares himself an entrant into the 2021 Royal Rumble - and promises that not only will he win, but he'll go on to Raw and win the WWE Championship.

Here comes Nakamura - with his original "I'mma Good Guy" theme music, and tells Uso that if Reigns is the "Big Dog", Jey is Roman's "little puppy." Which is dumb as hell and awesome at the same time. Jey didn't like that and charges, but Shinsuke is done talking and kicks him in his stupid head.



Nakamura vs Ooh-so is next.

(7:16pm) We begin and Uso decides to start throwing hands Strong Style-style but Shinsuke is, you know... King of that particular style and does it better. But, Uso somehow manages to get the upper hand.

Shinsuke now has the advantage and... here comes Cesaro? Yep. Here comes Cesaro.

Cesaro is at the commentary table, as Michael Cole mentions that the Swiss Cyborg has a match against Daniel Bryan later tonight.

Shinsuke goes for a Kinshasa, but Uso moves and hits The Artist with a superkick. He heads to the top rope and goes for a splash, but Shinsuke gets a knee up. However, Uso rolls up Shinsuke with his feet on the ropes. Charles Robinson sees it.

Shinsuke with a Kinshasa and the win!



RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Jey Uso

I was certain Cesaro, who was celebrating with his buddy in the ring, was going to attack him - but we still have a ways to go until the Rumble.

Paul Heyman approaches Adam Pearce and his... assistant?... Sonya Deville and offers him a contract making his match with Roman Reigns a "No DQ" match. Pearce knows what Heyman is up to, even though the former Paul E. Dangerously insists the stipulation is to Pearce's benefit - but signs anyway. Hmmmm... As The Tick would say.... the plot thicks.

Jey Uso is backstage yelling at Charles Robinson, the ref for his match with Shinsuke, and threatens his job.

Roman is backstage talking with... Apollo Crews? Yeah, Apollo Crews. Huh.

Paul Heyman hands Roman the contract signed by Adam Pearce for the No DQ match - but Roman isn't happy with that. He wants it to be a Last Man Standing match because, apparently, he's really into those. And he wants Pearce to sign it in the ring, tonight.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is taking on Natalya - and Ruby Riott and Billie Kay are with her.

*sigh* So, Billie Kay is running from Tamina, who is at ringside for some reason, and she runs through the ring - distracting Liv. And Natalya rolls her up for the win.



RESULT: Natalya defeats Liv Morgan

(7:53pm) Rey Mysterio is here and he's with Dominik. Commercial time.

Dominik is on commentary for his dad's match - and Corbin is talking trash to him while he beats up Rey. And Graves keeps egging him on to interfere in the match.

Rey gets Corbin on the middle rope and goes for the 619 - but Corbin gets up and gets him in a Deep Six. Still only gets a two-count from it.

Corbin punches Dom in the face and slides back in the ring. Dominik slides in after him, but Rey stops him from attacking. It was enough for Corbin to grab him and slam him in the End of Days for the win.

RESULT: King Corbin defeats Rey Mysterio