WWE SummerSlam 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2021 here at Wrestling News World! With the first live crowd of this size in well over a year - and with AEW grabbing the headlines with CM Punk coming back to... well, you know what happened - WWE has their work cut out for them. Let's see if they can pull off a great show.

Let's do this!

WWE 2K22 announced for March of 2022. We can also report that the next big reveal for the game will come out in January - including who is on the cover.

(7:54pm) Priest nails Sheamus's broken face onto the mat with the Reckoning and gets the pin!



RESULT: Damian Priest defeats Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship.

(7:52pm) Sheamus goes for a cloverleaf, but Priest turns it into a cradle pin. Sheamus, in turn, turns it into a heel hook. Priest responds by ripping off Sheamus's mask!

(7:51pm) The champ goes for a Brough Kick, but Damien dodges and nails a superkick, followed by a superkick, but Sheamus kicks out

(7:49pm) Sheamus fights out of Priest's finisher, then heads to the top rope. Priest goes to throw him off, but Sheamus reverses it. Still only is able to follow it up with a 2-count.

(7:48pm) Priest has taken the brunt of the damage so far - not a squash - but there's definitely going to be a comeback for him at some point before this match is over.

(7:38pm) Damien Priest takes on US Champion Sheamus for the title... and that's up NOW.

(7:35pm) Mario Lopez from Saved By The Bell is backstage and talking to new tag team champs of Raw RK-Bro. So... that was weird,

(7:33pm) Duodrop on the mic: "The loooooooser of he match... Eva Mariiiiiieeeee!" Then the former Piper Niven steals Eva's robe and struts away.

(7:31pm) Alexa misses a Twisted Bliss and Eva goes for the pin, but doesn't get it... but Alexa pulls it around and gets the pin anway.



RESULT: Alexa Bliss defeats Eva Marie

(7:29pm) There IS indeed a doll involved and Eva "attacks" Lily, slapping her in the "face", which causes Alexa to lose it.

(7:25pm) Eva Marie heads to the ring with Duodrop, as she's about to take on Alexa Bliss. There may be a doll involved.

(7:19pm) After a really well paced match - with Omos still looking like a monster - Orton nails AJ with the RKO and gets his team the 1-2-3. New champs!



RESULT: RK-Bro defeats AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship

(7:06pm) We're starting off with the Raw Tag Team Championship match as RK-Bro - Riddle and Randy Orton - challenge champions AJ Styles and Omos.