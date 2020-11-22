WWE Survivor Series 2020 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

You may need to refresh this page for updated results.

Good evening and welcome, my friends, to Wrestling News World's LIVE coverage of WWE Survivor Series 2020! I'm Kevin C. Sullivan and I'm here to relay what's going on to all of you as the show unfolds.

Tonight feels like it's going to be one of those low expectation/big surprises kind of shows. Other than... *ahem*... bragging rights, there doesn't seem to be very much on the line in any of these matches tonight - if there is any at all. But, as they say, "the food is not the lunch", although I don't think anyone ever actually says that other than George Carlin that one time, so... er... anyway... What I'm saying is that we won't know until we know, so let's keep our chins up, wait to see what happens and win one for The Gipper!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Anyway, the show officially starts 30 minutes from now, so let's get settled in and have a good time!

R-Truth is here and he's here to celebrate the 30 year career of the Gobbeldy Gooker!

And... let's be honest, this was going to happen... The Gobbeldy Gooker is the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The big pre-show match is the cross-brand battle royale.

After falling over the top rope, The Miz landed on the ring apron and rolled back under the bottom rope. Dominik hit him with a baseball slide, knocking him to the floor - but not eliminated.



Dominik eliminates Chad Gable after a 619 and celebrates like he's won something. The Miz sneaks back in and tosses him over and wins.

RESULT: The Miz wins the cross-brand battle royale.

And now....

We're starting out tonight's show with the Men's Elimination Tag match - and AJ Styles is the first one to enter.

Riddle and Keith Lee are next and Lee comes to the ring looking pretty confident.

Braun Strowman is in, followed by Sheamus. So, there's Team Raw.

Here comes Team Smackdown... Jey Uso looking conflicted. Kevin Owens looking... Kevin Owens-y.

Otis is out next and I swore the opening to his music said "Bill Cosby working man." But it didn't. It said something else. Oh well. Also, Seth Rollins is here, too.

King Corbin is our last dude. He is what he is.

Seth Rollins has that look on his face like he's halfway to a 7am college Spanish class and suddenly gets a nearly unstoppable urge to turn around and go back to bed.

We finally get the match-up fans and historians alike have been salivating over the thought of... Otis vs Riddle.