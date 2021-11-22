WWE Survivor Series 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

Hey, everyone! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, writer and editor for Sportskeeda Wrestling and special contributor right here at Wrestling News World. I hope each and everyone one of you had an enjoyable weekend. Yes.... even you, Steve.

Anyway, tonight we're about to enjoy WWE's long-running "Thanksgiving tradition," Survivor Series. This is the show known for its historic debuts, such as The Undertaker, The Rock, Kurt Angle, and, of course, the Gobbeldygooker. Also, from what I've been told, something happened one year involving Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, but I can't find any information about that.

So, what's going on here. I'm here to watch Survivor Series and tell you what happens. Sort of. Basically, I'm going to update this page if either a.) something noteworthy happens (like a match ending, title change, or just something cool) or b.) I think of something funny. That first thing will probably happen more often. BUT WHO KNOWS?!

If you wanna get in on this action - and why wouldn't you - drop your real-time comments in the, you know, comments section down below OR you can Tweet me at @HeyImKevinSully.

One more thing: this page doesn't auto-refresh so you'll need to do that yourself in order to get the latest updates. Just press F5 or something. I'm not asking you to build an IKEA table or anything. Updates will be timestamped (CST) so you'll know where you are.

Anyway, the kick-off show is just starting as I type this, so let's get settled in. Have fun!

By the way, if you wanna catch up with what's led up to tonight's show, check out our preview right heah, yo!

Your kick-off match tonight is United States Champion Damian Priest against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura - this should be sick.

(7:00pm) Looks like we're starting with Becky Ly

(6:57pm) The Kickoff show is wrapping up and we're almost ready for Survivor Series proper. Let's dooooooooo thisssssssss.

(6:49pm) We cut to the Barclay Center garage and a limo pulls up. Out comes Vince McMahon to a crowd of cheering WWE Superstars. He's carrying one of the golden eggs from the latest Dwayne Johnson movie, Red Notice.

(6:44pm) Priest reverses a Nakamura submission into one of his own - but the King of Strong Style is revved up by the guitar licks of Rick Boogs and gets out. This does not make Priest happy, who slides out of the ring, breaks his guitar, and attacks him.



Nakamura comes out to keep the fight going, but Damian blasts him with the wreckage of Boggs's guitar, and gets DQ's



RESULT: Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeats United States Champion Damian Priest (DQ)

(6:34pm) Both Nakamura and Priest make their entrances and they're both awesome. Pat McAfee, Jimmy Smith, and Byron Saxton are on commentary and Pat immediately loses his shit and leaps onto the table to rock out to Nakamura's theme.