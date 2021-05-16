WWE WrestleMania Backlash LIVE coverage and commentary (05.16.21)

What will the fallout from WrestleMania be... or the... backlash, if you will.

(You may have to refresh the page a couple of times for the latest updates)

Hey everyone! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, covering tonight's Backlash action for you, right here on Wrestling News World. As I'm setting this up, Ricochet has answered Sheamus's open challenge for his United States Championship. This is part of the pre-show so we'll let you know what happens when our coverage begins.

Keep it right here for all the action, broken finger and all!



Oh, and Sheamus defeated Ricochet.