Kenny Omega to defend AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at Triplemania 28

It was announced today during a press conference held by the Mexican wrestling promotion AAA that current AEW star and current AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega will defend his title against Laredo Kid at Triplemania 28. The winner of this match will face Chessman.

Dorian Roldan hopes that they can run Triplemania 28 from the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in December. The show was originally scheduled to take place in August and will only 7 matches on the card.

They are also working on a TV deal for the event and if nothing can be worked out the event will be postponed. They are also not gonna run the event as an empty arena show.

Anyone who bought a ticket when they first became available are still able to use them for the show. They are waiting to see at what capacity they can fill the building to with fans.

