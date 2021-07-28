Wrestling With Pixels Review

It's not everyday I get to talk about my love of video games here, and in fact, for some reason it never clicked for me that I COULD write about video games here. But as I checked this book for the millionth time as a resource, I knew it was time to share my secret weapon with the wrestling world. As some of you may know, my day job is working at an independent video game store. We deal with a lot of retro games, and get a lot of wrestling fans in the store. I get questions on which games came out for which systems, and in what order, that I often forget or just plain didn't know. In addition to just reading this book myself for fun, it's become a valuable resource at work. That book, of course, is Hardcore Gaming 101's Wrestling With Pixels.

Wrestling With Pixels was written by Audun Sorlie for Hardcore Gaming 101, and seeks to be a complete list of wrestling games. The book covers the earliest releases in arcades and for Atari, all the way to WWE 2K19 in the printing I have. The very first thing I like about the book is that it has a glossary of translated Japanese words for consisted. So if you see Shin Nihon Pro Wrestling, you know right away it's New Japan Pro Wrestling. The book gives attention to every single game, and more specifically its development. You learn a lot about the developers behind various video games such as Human Entertainment, Spike, AKI, THQ, Yuke's, and so many more. The other big thing I like about the idea of the book is they include non-wrestling wrestling games. Things like WWE Crush Hour and Adventures of Dino-Riki, which aren't about wrestling, but are still about wrestlers. It helps provide a larger view not just at wrestling video games, but wrestling's impact on video games.

The book has tons of bonus material after listing the games. It goes over pinball tables, Tiger LCD games, Pachinko machines, cancelled games, how video games have impacted wrestling, and other wrestlers in video games. The coolest things though, are the interview with Suda 51, and the summary of MDickie games. Suda 51 has let wrestling majorly influence his games like No More Heroes, and he worked on multiple Fire Pro games. He infamously wrote a storyline where Ric Flair stand-in Dick Slender ruins your life and leads to your suicide, before returning in Fire Pro World where you play as the dead man's son. MDickie is a one-man studio making weird but incredibly customizable wrestling games for PC and now Switch as well. It's so refreshing to see someone talk about his work.

Like I said earlier, I don't just read the book cover to cover, I use it as a reference. I get questions like which games are on PSP, how many Fire Pro games came to the West, and which was the last wrestling game on the Wii? Being able to have a resource like that is fantastic, because instead of just going to Wikipedia, I have more information on hand including thoughts on the game and what separates it from the last. That curation aspect of information is important to me. Given how many ways I use it, it would be hard to not recommend it. Now that being said, there are some very small problems. For example, they list Lucha Libre AAA as only releasing on PS3 and 360, while it did get a Wii release in Mexico. I get missing that, and like I said, very small details. They could even be fixed in future printings. For what the book seeks to be, for the wealth of bonus material, and good writing style, I give it a 9/10.

You can order it from Amazon here.