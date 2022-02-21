5150 vs. EJ Nduka & ??? at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26

MLW has signed a World Tag Team Championship bout: 5150 (champions) vs. EJ "The Judge" Nduka & ??? for Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.



🎟 Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.



Fresh off of defeating Los Parks in a contractually obligated rematch, 5150 demanded a match at SuperFight in Charlotte. Going as far as to sign an open contract bout sheet, 5150 fears no one and vows they're bulletproof against any challenge to their belts.

Wasting no time, EJ "The Judge" Nduka took them up on the task, signing the dotted line... but leaving his partner's name undisclosed.

Confident in converting the opportunity in his first championship, EJ promises fans will see his dominant power offense on full display as he looks to remain undefeated at SuperFight.



When pressed for who is partner will be for the title bout, EJ told MLW.com, "Who says I even have a partner? This is the year of the Judge. It's undeniable."

Now the question is: who has EJ recruited to take on 5150? Or will EJ Nduka take on 5150 2-on-1?



Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!



Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.



MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.





ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

CARD:





World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger



Killer Kross arrives in MLW



Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton



🐉Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat enters MLW!



👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro



4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman



🇲🇽Mixed Trios Match🇲🇽

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro



World Tag Team Championship

5150 (champions) vs. EJ Nduka & ???

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

Myron Reed

TJP

Ikuro Kwon

PRE-SHOW MEET & GREET FEATURING:

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat



Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.



DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.



The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagramand Facebook.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!