AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid joins MLW for The Restart

As we get closer to Nov. 18th, MLW announced today that they acquired one of the best in AAA. Here is the press release from MLW.



NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY – The reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid is joining Major League Wrestling.

Arguably AAA’s top luchador, Laredo Kid's goals for The Restart include unifying the MLW World Middleweight belt with his AAA World Cruiserweight title.

Konnan, the co-founder of AAA, is in talks with MLW CEO Court Bauer about possibly having MLW host AAA title defenses as part of the restart.

Laredo Kid made his MLW debut in 2019, wowing crowds with his rapid aerial attacks using moves like 630º splash. Recently, Laredo Kid’s star his risen beyond the squared circle, having been a star of one of Mexico’s top reality programs.

Could we see a dream interpromotional title match? Only time will tell but “it’s looking good,” per a source in the office of Wrestling Operations.

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.

Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

