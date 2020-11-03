ACH Returns To MLW For The Restart

NEW YORK –Major League Wrestling today announced the return of ACH as part of MLW #TheRestart.



Major League Wrestling will return Wednesday November 18th on Fubo Sports Network and YouTube at 7pm and nationwide on cable and dish Saturday night November 21st on beIN SPORTS.



Known for bombarding adversaries with a variety of 450º splashes and signature moves like the Dragon Ball Z, ACH originally debuted in MLW in 2018.



Now, the tenacious Texan looks to return and secure championship gold... and perhaps the 2020 Opera Cup.



"ACH has made it very clear he wants in the 2020 Opera Cup," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "He would bring a new dimension to the Cup with his aerial and ground game unlike anyone out there. All I can say is... stay tuned."



Combining uncanny agility with blistering strikes, ACH is the evolution of the modern-day fighter. Once you see ACH take flight, you’ll agree that this hybrid wrestler is in fact “SUUUUUUUPER”!



MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.



Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.



Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

