Alex Kane enters the Battle Riot

Major League Wrestling today announced the National Openweight Champion Alex Kane as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City's Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.



🎟Grab your tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.



Who is taking a first class one-way trip to Suplex Island?



If it's up to Alex Kane, it will be all 39 participants in the Battle Riot on June 23 in New York City.

The National Openweight Champion and member of the Bomaye Fight Club has plowed through all challengers to his championship since wining the belt last fall.



Now the "ultimate hybrid wrestler" looks to grab his golden ticket and get a crack at the World Heavyweight Champ. In order to do so, the Georgia grappler must outlast 39 other competitors!



Undefeated since entering MLW with the 2021 Open Draft, Alex Kane predicts the Riot will be just another accolade in his meteoric rise in Major League Wrestling.

Will Alex Kane conquer the Battle Riot? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom!.

Battle Riot Participants:

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich



Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.



WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.



There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!



Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.



Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!



More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.



Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.



EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.



DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:



6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime



MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.



Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

PR@MLW.com

Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.

Credentials:

Interested in covering an MLW card live? Sit in the press box with access to wrestlers, front office and more. Inquiry: press@mlw.com.

