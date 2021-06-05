Alex Kane signs with MLW

Round 2 of the 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night featuring Alex Kane being the first new wrestler to be drafted. Watch round 1 of the MLW Open Draft at: https://youtu.be/J1-m_XDKsFk.



"The Suplex Assassin" Alex Kane has signed exclusively with Major League Wrestling and will make his MLW debut July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena (buy tickets).



“Alex Kane is a blue chip athlete and one we're excited to see showcase his vast arsenal of suplexes and ferocity in MLW,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer. “With Dan Lambert guiding Alex's promising career, I expect the newest American Top Team fighter to be an impact player in MLW for years to come.”



Alex Kane's bio is now available at: https://mlw.com/alex-kane-2/.



Also announced as returning for the new season of MLW:

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor

King Mo

Gringo Loco

Live coverage of the 2021 Open Draft continues as Alicia Atout hosts round 3 next Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at: http://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

