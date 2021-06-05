Aramis signs multi-year deal with MLW

NEW YORK - Major League Wrestling® has signed Aramis to a multi-year deal. The deal, which was signed last week, will see Aramis make his MLW debut next month in Philadelphia.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena. More tickets are expected to be made available shortly at MLW2300.com.

While details remain unclear, MLW.com has learned that once again Cesar Duran was "heavily involved" in putting this deal in place. Aramis is reportedly will be promoted by the Azteca Underground organization.

When pressed about about what's next for the lucha libre fight club, Duran simply said, "What's next? A reminder that I am the best promoter in the business!!!!"

About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV, DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on .

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

