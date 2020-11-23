Calvin Tankman makes MLW debut this Wednesday

It was announced to on MLW.com that Clavin Tankman will be making his MLW debut this Wednesday on FUSION.

Here is the full article on Calvin Tankman:

Major League Wrestling today announced 355 pound super heavyweight Calvin Tankman will make his Major League Wrestling debut this Wednesday November 25 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

“The world has been waiting for Calvin Tankman to storm into MLW and it finally happens this Wednesday night,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “It’s been a long road to this moment. Calvin signed with us in April but we held the announcement back due to the pandemic. Now, finally all these months later, fans are about to witness a truly spectacular athlete.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tipping the scales at 355 pounds, Calvin Tankman is all about that super heavyweight hustle.

Tankman wants the money, the championships, the respect… and will get it by any means.

A hybrid wrestler, Tankman fuses power wrestling, brawling and high flying into a super-sized package.

A one-man rampage, Tankman is known to steamroll over competition using his brute force, spectacular versatility and explosiveness to dominate his victims.

A division 1 recruited football player and MMA practitioner, Tankman is a dangerous fighter that can press the action with his strength, unexpected aerial attacks and rapid- striking and submissions.

Intimidating opponents with his monstrous size and reputation in the ring, Tankman vows to usher in a new chapter of big men in the sport, guaranteeing to crush the competition all the way to the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday November 25 on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

1 Gallery 1 Images

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!