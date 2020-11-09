Davey Boy Smith Jr. Vs. Jacob Fatu For World Heavyweight Title Headlines MLW FUSION Nov. 18 The Restart





NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announcedits flagship series, MLW FUSION, will return next Wednesday November 18 with the biggest title fight in ages: the 2019 Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr. challenging Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship.



MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn where to watch.



DAZN broke the news of this big fight in an exclusive in an exclusive interview with Court Bauer.



"This is a dream match we originally slated for Pay-Per-View this past summer and felt it was the perfect match to give the fans as a thank you for hanging tight and supporting us through #TheRestart," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.



This is the first-time ever the 3rd generation catch wrestler Smith has wrestled the undefeated World Champion Fatu. Fatu won the title July 6, 2019 and has successfully defeated a who's who of challengers, including: LA Park, CIMA, Ross Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, Brian Pillman Jr. and countless others.



For nearly a year, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has campaigned for a World Heavyweight title fight, following his historic and successful bid for the 2019 Opera Cup.



The title fight would experience an unexpected derailing on May 9th with CONTRA Unit's hostile takeover of Major League Wrestling in the shocking closing moments of the MLW/AAA Super Series.



In the aftermath, MLW.com reported Smith suffered a broken back. While the league wrestled with CONTRA over control of the league amid the pandemic, a determined Smith embarked on his road to recovery. Recently cleared by league physician Dr. Sweglar, Smith reemerged ready to throwdown with the 300 pound CONTRA kingpin.

