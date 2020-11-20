Do AEW & MLW Have A Future Working Together?

Court Bauer on Talk is Jericho

Court Bauer, MLW Founder, joins Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho to discuss Vincent Kennedy McMahon, stories on MJF, & the WWE.  Court was a writer for WWE in the 2000s & tells phenomenal stories on writing for the WWE, specifically Chris Jericho. 

Court Bauer was discussing how to set yourself apart as a wrestling company and mentioned about having strategic relationships.

The most interesting thing about AEW is; what do they say, the bridges are down, we are open to having those conversations." -Court Bauer on AEW's working relationship.

"So, I can tell you, we have had those conversations with AEW in the last 30-60 days.  Tony Khan has been really great to work with.  We will see where it takes us."-Court Bauer on working with AEW."-Court

"The talent wins, the fans win, the promotions can find this kind of interesting shared talent, content ecosystem thing that's very unique."-Court Bauer on the benefit of working with others.

HERE THE FULL TALK IS JERICHO INTERVIEW with Court Bauer HERE

