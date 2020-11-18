Evening News 11.17.20 | Sasha Shoes | JTG on CVV | Court Bauer says Thank You | AEW "Boundless"

Sasha Banks Shoes Sold Out

Did you know that there are some Sasha Banks inspired shoes? Me either & I also learned that they sold out in minutes. The shoes were designed by Sasha & her husband, Kid Mikaze.





The shoes are part of a charitable effort between Banks, Foot Locker, and charity Soles4Souls. Ronda Rousey tweeted about this last week

MLW BACK!

MLW returns tonight at 7p ET. Three Big Matches! Two Big Title Matches! Hammerstone, Pillman Jr., Reed, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Fatu & much more.

Click HERE for an in depth preview on tonight's Restart!

AEW & TNT announce "Boundless" Campaign

AEW & TNT announce their "Boundless" campaign, which was directed by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz). The campaign represents the continued fight for AEW to break boundaries and revolutionize pro wrestling.



JTG on The Chris Van Vliet Show

JTG will be on The Chris Van Vliet Show tomorrow. JTG told Chris that he believes Shad Gaspard should receive the WARRIOR Award.



"Thank You"-Court Bauer

Court Bauer wrote an open letter to the fans thanking them. Here is that letter:



NXT Preview For Tonight.



AEW Preview Coming Soon......