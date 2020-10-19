Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy Returns To Officiating In MLW

News first broke by Sports Illustrated that infamous ex-NBA referee Tim Donaghy will be making his return to pro wrestling as a referee for Major League Wrestling.

Donaghy was a referee in the National Basketball League before being charged with two felony counts of gambling back in August 2007. He then served time in July of 2008.

The person who brought him into the MLW fold was MLW COO Jared St. Laurent. The promotion is currently in the middle of tapings which will begin to air next month.

Here is a snippet of the article from Sports Illustrated you can check out the full article here:

Via Sports Illustrated - Tim Donaghy is set to make his return to officiating. Though he remains persona non grata anywhere near the National Basketball Association, Donaghy has agreed to appear as a referee for the Major League Wrestling promotion. “Pro wrestling is entertainment, and I always joked the NBA was a form of entertainment and I compared it a little bit to pro wrestling behind the scenes,” says Donaghy, who will be donning the striped official’s jersey for the first time since 2007. “When I was growing up, I always enjoyed pro wrestling, guys like Hulk Hogan and Ivan Putski. I thought it would be fun to get involved and see where it goes.”

