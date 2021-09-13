September 13, 2021
Former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish Makes MLW Debut in Opera Cup Tournament

Last month during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown the wrestling world was rocked as NXT releases were being announced. One of the releases that night was former NXT Tag Team Champion and former Undisputed Era member, Bobby Fish. 

It was announced earlier today by Sports Illustrated that Bobby Fish will be making his MLW debut in the 2021 Opera Cup at the MLW Fightland show on Oct. 2 in the 2300 Arena. 

The Opera Cup is a one night eight man tourney and will be the proving ground for Fish as a singles wrestler.

MLW Fightland will mark Fish’s first post WWE/NXT appearance since signing with the company back in 2017. 

