Former WWE NXT Superstar Makes MLW Debut Next Year

Former WWE NXT and first ever Chinese born Superstar, Ho Ho Lun will be making his MLW debut next year.

Lun’s first appearance will be in Dallas at MLW Blood and Thunder on Friday January 21 for the MLW Fusion Tapings.

Lun is best known for his time in the 2018 WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

Lun took to Twitter to make the announcement:

