Inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion To Be Crowned At Kings of Colosseum

Earlier today Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion will be crowned at Kings of Colosseum FUSION tapings in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday May 13. The match will be between Taya Valkyrie and Holidead.

Here is the full press release (via MLW.com):

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship will be crowned as Taya Valkyrie fights Holidead at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Major League Wrestling will crown the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion as history is made in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13th at the storied 2300 Arena.

Two of the best female fighters in the world will clash as legacies and destines are defined and realized when Taya Valkyrie collides with Holidead.

Fresh off of defeating Australia’s top ranked Shazza McKenzie, the undefeated Holidead faces one of the sport’s most decorated luchadoras in the returning Taya Valkyrie.

Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best. One of the sport’s most iconic and beloved luchadoras, the LA-based Canadian was a member of the Los Perros del Mal stable and won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 3 times.

Meanwhile, Holidead has dominated the featherweight division. From sending Nicole Savoy to the hospital to high profile wins over Willow Nightingale, Holidead has cleaned out the women’s division… that is until “La Wera Loca” returned.

How will the brood known as Strange Sangre impact this historic championship bout? That remains to be seen but Taya will have to avoid the likes of Gangrel, Arez, Dr Dax and Mini Abismo Negro.

MLW plans on having multiple women’s division. Like the men with the heavyweight and middleweight divisions, the women’s featherweight division promises to showcase the best and promote fair fights in stature between fighters of similar attributes.

Who will be crowned the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

