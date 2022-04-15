Juicy Finau signs with Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of super heavyweight Juicy Finau to a multi-year deal.



Prior to going major league, the 25-year-old Tongan from Ontario, California has been crushing the competition on the regional level over the past two years.



Big Juicy will step foot in an MLW ring in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13. Secure your seats now and see Juicy's Philly debut live by going to http://www.MLW2300.com.

Ushering in a new era of the super heavyweight, Juicy stands 6'5" and tips the scales at nearly 500 pounds. The protege of Jacob Fatu, Finau has a one of a kind aerial arsenal that defies gravity and devastates all in his wake.



Training at the Fale Dojo in New Zealand, Juicy tats himself as a "New Era Savage," ready to take things to the next level.



🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD



World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

Mads Krugger

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka)

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

King Muertes

TJP

Aramis

Juicy Finau

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

Holidead

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.



Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.



DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:



6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:25 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

pr@mlw.com



Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.

Credentials:

Interested in covering an MLW card live? Sit in the press box with access to wrestlers, front office and more. Inquiry: press@mlw.com.

