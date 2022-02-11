Skip to main content
Killer Kross makes his return to MLW at Superfight in Charlotte

Tonight Major League Wrestling ushered in a new era for MLW Fusion. 

Just before the show the company teased a major player coming soon. 

During tonight’s show saw vignette being played showing that Killer Kross is coming soon to MLW. 

It was also announced that Kross will be making his return at the MLW Superfight tapings in Charlotte, North Carolina on the 26. 

