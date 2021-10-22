Ladder Match for the Vacated MLW National Openweight Championship on Nov. 6th in Philly

Earlier today it was announced that on Saturday November 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philly that a ladder match will take place.

This will be a five man ladder match to crown a new MLW National Openweight Championship. Four of the competitors have already been announced and the fifth is a mystery opponent.

Here are the competitors:

Alex Shelley, a fighting artist, is no stranger to ladder matches and big pressure title bouts. Having won championships around the world, Shelley has the experience and know-how to win the belt.



“Young GOAT” Myron Reed enters the ladder match as the league’s only 2-time World Middleweight Champion. Hungry for more gold and the opportunity to move into a new division, Reed is ready to unleash his spectacular high-flying attack game en route to becoming the next National Champion.



“Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane has marched into MLW and dominated the competition. Will the explosive grappler duplex his opponents off the ladders and win a major title in his rookie year?

Zenshi is a decorated double champion of South America and brings an unorthodox and unpredictable aerial game to the ladder match, promising thrills as he deploys his high risk, high reward offensive arsenal with dreams of winning gold.



THE WILD CARD is the x-factor in this ladder match. Is it someone in MLW? Is it an outsider? Will this mysterious entrant shock the world and grab the belt hanging from the top of the 2300 Arena and be anointed the next National Champion?

You can buy tickets for the tapings here:

🎟 Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.

