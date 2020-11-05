Lio Rush Announced for MLW Restart

It was announced yesterday that Lio Rush will be coming to MLW a part of the restart on November 18th.

Here is the article from mlw.com:

Major League Wrestling today announced the arrival of Lio Rush when MLW restarts on November 18th with the return of the league’s flagship series FUSION.

“It’s not very often someone as special as Lio Rush ends up on the open market,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Lio is hands down the top top free agent in the sport and I look forward to some of the dream matches on the horizon for fans… and for the record, I’d be remiss if I didn’t give Wale the assist on this. He had a lot to do with facilitating this relationship and we’re all grateful for it.

Fighting athlete. Musician. Artist. Influencer. Lio Rush is a new wave renaissance man. A force unlike any other in the sport, Rush is a human GIF generator, awing fans and overwhelming opponents with his innovative arsenal.

A wrestling prodigy, Rush emerged in the sport in his teenage years, rapidly ascending to the international stage by his early 20s. Now in his mid 20s, Rush has transcended into pop culture.

When not in the ring, Rush can be found recording in Maybach Music Group’s studios or working on projects with his close friend, Grammy nominated artist Wale.

Rush looks to move the world with his words and life experiences and continue to move up the ranks in the entertainment and sports world.

The next step in the evolution of Lio Rush: going major league at #TheRestart.

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.

Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

