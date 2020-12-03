Lunchtime News 12.3.20 | Davey Boy Smith Jr. Done w/MLW | Thank You Swoggle | Court Bauer Teases Surprise & New WWE Mobile Game

Smith Jr. a Free Agent?



In a media call after this week's FUSION; MLW President, Court Bauer said that Davey Boy Smith is finished with all his commitments to MLW.

“Davey Boy’s exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW.” “I have immense gratitude for Davey and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him.”-Court Bauer

Only time will tell where we could see Davey Boy Smith pop up next. Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more on this story.



Is Swoggle the person we need to Thank?

We saw Swoggle working with IMPACT Wrestling (at BFG & weekly show). We also saw Swoggle appear in the Inner Cirlce's trip to Vegas. Well Swoggle would like all of us to Thank Him.







WWE Undefeated Mobile Game Out Now!

The WWE has released another mobile game & it is called WWE Undefeated. WWE Undefeated showcases real-time head-to-head gameplay. The game will include current WWE superstars and legends. Check out the trailer below:

Court Bauer teases New Wrestler coming to MLW

As per his twitter; Court Bauer teased a new wrestler coming to MLW. He said that their is a clue in the most recent episode of MLW:Fusion

Many are asking "who is coming into MLW ???" If you watch this week's #MLWFusion, the first clue is right there. Did you see it?-Court Bauer

Who do you think it could be? Did you find the clue?





