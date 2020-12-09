Lunchtime News 12.9.10 | Goldberg Wants Roman | MLW, AEW Previews | The Year of Sasha

Lunchtime News 12.9.10 | Goldberg Wants Roman | MLW, AEW Previews | The Year of Sasha

Author:
Publish date:

Roman, You're Next!

Today on The Bump, Bill Goldberg called out the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.  

“So Roman, it’s coming, and I’m coming for you … Roman Reigns: You’re next!”-Goldberg on The Bump

Goldberg was set to wrestle Reigns at  this past WrestleMania, but do to Covid-19, Reigns had to pull out.



MLW Fusion's Double Main Event

Tonight on MLW, we will be seeing a HUGE Double Main Event.  

For an in depth Preview; CLICK HERE



Fallout from Winter is Coming

Tonight is AEW's fallout from Winter is Coming & fresh off the heels of Kenny Omega & Don Callis on IMPACT Wrestling.


For an in depth Preview; CLICK HERE

The Year of Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks spoke with Charlotte Wilder of Fox Sports. The interview was called The Year of Sasha Banks As Told By The Boss. 

Banks on Bayley Feud

“Knowing WWE, absolutely, it is so crazy here. Girl, do you not know what I do for a living? Of course, anything is possible here. We will be best friends, probably by tomorrow. This is WWE. They’ll probably make us get married. Who knows? Maybe next year. It’s WWE.”-Sasha Banks on Bayley

I highly suggest checking out this interview with the Smackdown Women's Champion.  




Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more & our NXT Preview.

Related Articles

Lunchtime News 12.9
MLW

Lunchtime News 12.9.10 | Goldberg Wants Roman | MLW, AEW Previews | The Year of Sasha

Von-Erichs-vs.-CONTRA
MLW

MLW FUSION Preview (12/9/20)

Evening News 12.8
IMPACT Wrestling

Evening News 12.8.20 | Dreamer Talks IMPACT/AEW | MLW Free Marque Event | Dark Side Evolving | ROH Final Battle

MLW MARQUE EVENT
MLW

MLW Free Marquee Event To Thank The Fans

Lunchtime 12.8
WWE News

Lunchtime News 12.8.20 | Punk On Oral Sessions | Andrade & Flair | Lio Rush on MTV |

Lunchtime 12.4
WWE NXT

Lunchtime News 12.4.20 | World War Brewing | Mental Health | Karrion Kross

Lunchtime News 12.3
MLW

Lunchtime News 12.3.20 | Davey Boy Smith Jr. Done w/MLW | Thank You Swoggle | Court Bauer Teases Surprise & New WWE Mobile Game

3ceefba0170aaa02dd73b77c29fe4d1d
MLW

MLW Fusion 112 Recap | Davey Boy Smith v. Low Ki | ACH v. Laredo Kid | The Black Hand Of CONTRA