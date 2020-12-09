Lunchtime News 12.9.10 | Goldberg Wants Roman | MLW, AEW Previews | The Year of Sasha
Roman, You're Next!
Today on The Bump, Bill Goldberg called out the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
“So Roman, it’s coming, and I’m coming for you … Roman Reigns: You’re next!”-Goldberg on The Bump
Goldberg was set to wrestle Reigns at this past WrestleMania, but do to Covid-19, Reigns had to pull out.
MLW Fusion's Double Main Event
Tonight on MLW, we will be seeing a HUGE Double Main Event.
For an in depth Preview; CLICK HERE
Fallout from Winter is Coming
Tonight is AEW's fallout from Winter is Coming & fresh off the heels of Kenny Omega & Don Callis on IMPACT Wrestling.
For an in depth Preview; CLICK HERE
The Year of Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks spoke with Charlotte Wilder of Fox Sports. The interview was called The Year of Sasha Banks As Told By The Boss.
Banks on Bayley Feud
“Knowing WWE, absolutely, it is so crazy here. Girl, do you not know what I do for a living? Of course, anything is possible here. We will be best friends, probably by tomorrow. This is WWE. They’ll probably make us get married. Who knows? Maybe next year. It’s WWE.”-Sasha Banks on Bayley
I highly suggest checking out this interview with the Smackdown Women's Champion.
Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more & our NXT Preview.