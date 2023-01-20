Skip to main content
Major League Wrestling found a new U.S. home in Reelz

Major League Wrestling aka MLW has announced that they have found a new home in the Reelz channel to broadcast in North America. 

As of February 2015 Reelz has been available in approximately 68.2 million pay television homes. In 2023 Reelz is also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV and Philo. 

MLW will kick off their weekly programming schedule with their new flagship show “MLW Underground Wrestling” on February 7 at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

The inaugural episode is entitled “Titan vs Titan” and will feature MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs against ex-NFL player EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the championship.

Immediately following the show each and every week will be a featured package of classic MLW programming. First up will be “Battle Riot IV.”

Currently MLW operates in many major markets such as New York, Dallas and Tijuana. The company also is broadcasting MLW FUSION in over 60 countries on Pro Wrestling TV in the US and Ayozat TV on SKY in the UK. 

