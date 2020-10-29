MLW and beIN SPORTS sign new deal

NEW YORK/MIAMI – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”)® and beIN SPORTS have renewed their partnership, with MLW set to continue airing on cable television and satellite nationwide.



The broadcast partnership agreement includes broadcast rights for MLW’s weekly series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, which airs Saturdays at 10pm ET.

This deal marks the first of many expected for the league as it expands its content offerings to linear and nonlinear broadcasters.

MLW is represented by Matt Sorger, Bryan Diperstein and Will Horowitz of ICM Partners.

"We are excited to continue to be a cornerstone of beIN SPORTS’ portfolio of world-class sports content. beIN’s dual language reach will help further entrench MLW as a thriving sports league," Court Bauer, CEO and founder of MLW, said.

Regularly one of the highest rated programs on the sports network, beIN SPORTS has been the home of Major League Wrestling since 2018.

MLW will premiere a new season of FUSION this fall as part of #TheRestart initiative.

About beIN SPORTS North America:

beIN SPORTS is part of beIN MEDIA GROUP, the leading sports, media and entertainment group. beIN SPORTS holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster, operating across 5 continents, 43 countries, in 9 different languages and with over 55 million subscribers worldwide. As well as being one of the most valued international partners of the IOC, UEFA, FIFA, the English Premier League, LaLiga, the NBA, Major League Wrestling, Wimbledon, USTA, and WTA, beIN SPORTS is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the Middle East & North Africa.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

